Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,070 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,972,006,000 after buying an additional 57,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,350,000 after buying an additional 549,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,171,000 after buying an additional 50,142 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,701,000 after buying an additional 316,551 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,205,000 after buying an additional 94,673 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PH opened at $302.97 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.26 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

