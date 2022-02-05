Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.50% of Garrett Motion worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of GTX opened at $6.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $449.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.00. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

