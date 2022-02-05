Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 46,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 28,626 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $38.39 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.87.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

