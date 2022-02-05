Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,395 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 100.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.29. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

