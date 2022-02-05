Gates Industrial (GTES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Gates Industrial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

NYSE:GTES opened at $15.34 on Friday. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after buying an additional 72,144 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.