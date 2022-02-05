GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,007.50 ($13.55).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GBG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.71) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.77) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.45) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.77) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.44) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get GB Group alerts:

Shares of GBG traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 636.50 ($8.56). The stock had a trading volume of 298,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,803. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 700.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 812.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. GB Group has a 52 week low of GBX 603 ($8.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 980 ($13.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08.

In other news, insider David A. Rasche purchased 8,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 615 ($8.27) per share, for a total transaction of £49,550.55 ($66,618.11). Also, insider Nick Brown purchased 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.61) per share, for a total transaction of £97,741.32 ($131,408.07). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,591 shares of company stock worth $17,701,869.

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.