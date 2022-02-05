Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.47

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.47 and traded as low as $44.35. Geely Automobile shares last traded at $44.40, with a volume of 17,555 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.12.

Geely Automobile Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GELYY)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

