Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.47

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.47 and traded as low as $44.35. Geely Automobile shares last traded at $44.40, with a volume of 17,555 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.12.
Geely Automobile Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GELYY)
