Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.57.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $684.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

