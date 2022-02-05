Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 50,393 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 582,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of RenaissanceRe worth $81,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 241.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,496,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,596,000 after acquiring an additional 63,665 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,396,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,700,000 after acquiring an additional 70,874 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 599,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,170,000 after buying an additional 67,434 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 349,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,685,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $154.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -95.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $137.66 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.26.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.20.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.