Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Director David C. Boyles Buys 1,000 Shares

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Director David C. Boyles purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GBCI traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $51.08. The company had a trading volume of 266,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Glacier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 28.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 140.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

