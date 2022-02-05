Global Partners LP (GLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on February 14th

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.585 per share by the energy company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Global Partners has raised its dividend by 21.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Global Partners has a payout ratio of 113.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Partners to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 133.7%.

GLP stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $930.92 million, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Partners will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

