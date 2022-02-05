Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.585 per share by the energy company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Global Partners has increased its dividend by 21.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Global Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 113.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Partners to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 133.7%.

Shares of GLP stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $930.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Partners will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

