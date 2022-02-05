Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Short Interest Update

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the December 31st total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.81.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 5,198.0% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 91,588 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $145.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.86. Global Payments has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

