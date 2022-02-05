Global Ports (LON:GPH) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Global Ports stock opened at GBX 135 ($1.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Global Ports has a 1-year low of GBX 79 ($1.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 154.50 ($2.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £84.82 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 130.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 127.31.

Global Ports Company Profile

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

