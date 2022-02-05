Global Ports (LON:GPH) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Global Ports stock opened at GBX 135 ($1.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Global Ports has a 1-year low of GBX 79 ($1.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 154.50 ($2.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £84.82 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 130.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 127.31.
Global Ports Company Profile
