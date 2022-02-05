GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GlobalFoundries Inc. is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc. is based in MALTA, N.Y. “

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.28.

Shares of GFS stock opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93. GlobalFoundries has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $73.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.02.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at $16,440,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at $9,767,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth about $3,846,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth about $3,515,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,453,000.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlobalFoundries (GFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.