GM Advisory Group Inc. Buys 2,000 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

NYSE:MO opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.43 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 270.68%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

