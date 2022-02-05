GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $308,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

GM Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 10.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.07.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total value of $1,416,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 152,785 shares of company stock valued at $32,067,305 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $177.21 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.