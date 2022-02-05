GNY Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. GNY has a total market cap of $33.18 million and $28,409.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000417 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GNY has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00042428 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00110908 BTC.

About GNY

GNY is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

