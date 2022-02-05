Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 22,633 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 31.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $22,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,709,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $444,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,113,000.

MGK stock opened at $235.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.57. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.84 and a twelve month high of $266.44.

