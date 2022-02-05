Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $21,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $98.74 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.66 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.89.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

