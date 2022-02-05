Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 376.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,938 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,597 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $21,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,881,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,951,000 after acquiring an additional 72,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after buying an additional 690,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,389,000 after buying an additional 1,540,920 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,668,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,116,000 after buying an additional 116,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,183,000 after buying an additional 57,052 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCBI opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.64. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

