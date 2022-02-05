GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $8.44, but opened at $8.85. GoPro shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 79,646 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Get GoPro alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPRO shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $1,694,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $50,149.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 614,509 shares of company stock worth $6,098,860 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,664,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,630,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,063 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 3,544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,823,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,947 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,192,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,695,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.14.

About GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.