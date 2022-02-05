Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Insider Buys £303 in Stock

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) insider Helen Gordon purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($4.07) per share, for a total transaction of £303 ($407.37).

Helen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Helen Gordon purchased 96 shares of Grainger stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of £296.64 ($398.82).

Grainger stock opened at GBX 295 ($3.97) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 305.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 308.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 8.45. Grainger plc has a one year low of GBX 257.10 ($3.46) and a one year high of GBX 340 ($4.57). The stock has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 18.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a GBX 3.32 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.83. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRI. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Grainger from GBX 375 ($5.04) to GBX 390 ($5.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.97) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.97) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.83) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.97) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grainger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 357.50 ($4.81).

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

