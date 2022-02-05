Gran Tierra Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 16,270 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 464% compared to the typical volume of 2,883 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTE. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 718,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 393,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $498,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 73.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,547,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 1,080,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $1.06 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.98.

GTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

