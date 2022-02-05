Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 42,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 359,809 shares.The stock last traded at $78.03 and had previously closed at $81.97.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day moving average of $85.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

