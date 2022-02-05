Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.24

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 172543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Great Panther Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a market cap of C$109.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.16.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$48.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (TSE:GPR)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

