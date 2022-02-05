Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 96.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $353.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $20.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

