Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) Short Interest Down 13.7% in January

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,800 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 336,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Greenidge Generation stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Greenidge Generation has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.46.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Greenidge Generation will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its position in Greenidge Generation by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GREE. B. Riley dropped their target price on Greenidge Generation from $82.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenidge Generation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

