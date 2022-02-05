Gries Financial LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 361,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,477,000 after acquiring an additional 33,788 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $399,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 101,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $50.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

