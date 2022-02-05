Gries Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $137.15 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.19.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

