Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $10.44 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

