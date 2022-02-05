Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,442 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,696,000 after purchasing an additional 81,665 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 811,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,758,000 after buying an additional 49,183 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,625,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,933,000 after buying an additional 11,123 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $221.58 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $198.89 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

