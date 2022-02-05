Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Invests $225,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 32,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,441,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 225,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Accenture by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Lee Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Accenture by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management grew its position in Accenture by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,991 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $347.50 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $244.44 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

