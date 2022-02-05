Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Invests $269,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,298,000 after buying an additional 34,460 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,719,000 after buying an additional 59,739 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 662,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,868,000 after buying an additional 208,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

TSN opened at $88.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $94.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.56.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

