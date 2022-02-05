Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,802,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 370.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 541,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,525,000 after buying an additional 426,200 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 455,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $93.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $93.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

