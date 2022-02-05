Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,795 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,425,000 after buying an additional 2,764,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,195,000 after buying an additional 3,191,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,453,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,145 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.96 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $61.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $263.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 259,140 shares of company stock worth $15,465,580. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

