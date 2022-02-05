Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Takes $302,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $81,466,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,514,000 after buying an additional 237,388 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 396,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,661,000 after buying an additional 233,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 525,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,959,000 after buying an additional 209,805 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $362.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $226.54 and a fifty-two week high of $377.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.69. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.77.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

