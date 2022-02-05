GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 63,578 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Costamare were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 598,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 398,311 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,584,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,473,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 296,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 157,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,616,000. Institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Costamare stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Costamare Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is 21.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costamare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

