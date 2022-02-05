GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 97,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRMW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 23.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 104,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,979,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 106,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $2,041,235.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,753. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRMW opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.