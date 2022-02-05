GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $361,505,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 115.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after acquiring an additional 515,136 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after acquiring an additional 408,582 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9,054.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 366,255 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 718.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,388,000 after acquiring an additional 272,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.82.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DE opened at $369.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $361.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $113.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $298.54 and a 1 year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

