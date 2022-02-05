Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $524,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,239 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
GH traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,186. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.51. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $181.07.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
