Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $524,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,239 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 72,033 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,186. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.51. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.