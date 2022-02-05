Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Earnings Results

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Hanesbrands updated its Q1 guidance to $0.24-$0.31 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.64-$1.81 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $15.72 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 511,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.