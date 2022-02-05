Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Earnings Results

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Hanesbrands updated its Q1 guidance to $0.24-$0.31 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.64-$1.81 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $15.72 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.67%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 511,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.
