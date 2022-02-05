Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

NYSE HBI opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.