Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €197.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($221.35) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HNR1. UBS Group set a €198.00 ($222.47) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($207.87) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($230.34) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($213.48) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannover Rück presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €178.98 ($201.10).

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at €165.15 ($185.56) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($106.46) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($130.75). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €168.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €159.06.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

