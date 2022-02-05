Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after BWS Financial raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $52.00. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hawkins traded as high as $41.38 and last traded at $40.98, with a volume of 100011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Hawkins by 94,328.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $845.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.36.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

Hawkins Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

