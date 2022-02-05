Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $37.07, but opened at $39.87. Hawkins shares last traded at $39.87, with a volume of 188 shares traded.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Get Hawkins alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BWS Financial increased their target price on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 94,328.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period. 58.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.36. The company has a market cap of $845.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

About Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.