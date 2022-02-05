Head to Head Analysis: Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) & Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equinix and Healthcare Trust of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix $6.00 billion 10.54 $369.78 million $4.75 147.82 Healthcare Trust of America $738.97 million 9.50 $52.62 million $0.50 63.56

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Trust of America. Healthcare Trust of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Equinix has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Trust of America has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Equinix and Healthcare Trust of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix 0 7 11 1 2.68 Healthcare Trust of America 0 6 2 0 2.25

Equinix presently has a consensus target price of $872.29, indicating a potential upside of 24.23%. Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus target price of $33.17, indicating a potential upside of 4.36%. Given Equinix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Equinix is more favorable than Healthcare Trust of America.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Equinix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Equinix and Healthcare Trust of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix 6.59% 6.01% 2.32% Healthcare Trust of America 14.47% 3.43% 1.63%

Dividends

Equinix pays an annual dividend of $11.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Healthcare Trust of America pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Equinix pays out 241.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthcare Trust of America pays out 260.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Healthcare Trust of America has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Healthcare Trust of America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Equinix beats Healthcare Trust of America on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Jay Steven Adelson and Albert M. Avery, IV on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

