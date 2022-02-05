Head-To-Head Contrast: WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) & Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WhiteHorse Finance and Insight Select Income Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 0 2 1 0 2.33 Insight Select Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.90%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Insight Select Income Fund.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Insight Select Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $61.70 million 5.78 $31.68 million $1.71 9.01 Insight Select Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Insight Select Income Fund.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Insight Select Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Insight Select Income Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Insight Select Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 83.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WhiteHorse Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. WhiteHorse Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Insight Select Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 49.83% 9.24% 4.16% Insight Select Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insight Select Income Fund has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats Insight Select Income Fund on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S. Government, or obligations of banks. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the Lehman Brothers Aggregate Bond TR Index. The fund was formerly known as Cutwater Select Income Fund. Insight Select Income Fund was formed on October 13, 1971 and is domiciled in the United States.

