Head-To-Head Review: Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) vs. North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF)

North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) and Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of Vedanta shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of North American Palladium shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% of Vedanta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares North American Palladium and Vedanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Palladium 35.18% 24.49% 20.79% Vedanta 17.13% 48.89% 20.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares North American Palladium and Vedanta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Palladium $306.17 million 2.88 $91.96 million N/A N/A Vedanta $11.91 billion 1.29 $1.54 billion $2.72 6.07

Vedanta has higher revenue and earnings than North American Palladium.

Dividends

North American Palladium pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Vedanta pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Vedanta pays out 64.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vedanta has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Vedanta is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

North American Palladium has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vedanta has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for North American Palladium and Vedanta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Palladium 0 0 0 0 N/A Vedanta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Vedanta beats North American Palladium on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

North American Palladium Company Profile

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants. The Aluminum segment comprises refinery and a captive power plant at Lanjigarh and a smelter, a thermal coal based captive power facility at Jharsuguda both situated in the State of Odisha in India. The Iron Ore segment explores, mines, and processes iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke. The Power segment consists 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility at Jharsuguda in the State of Odisha in Eastern India. The Oil and Gas segment involves in the exploration and development and production of oil and gas. The company was founded by Dwarka Prasad Agarwal on June 25, 1965 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

