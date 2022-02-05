Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.35.

Shares of HWX opened at C$7.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.74. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of C$3.06 and a one year high of C$7.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.44.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$50.12 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

